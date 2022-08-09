.

… Ebonyi Government has abandoned us to ourselves – Residents cry out

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Refuse is gradually becoming conspicuous at different locations within the Abakaliki metropolis of the State.

This development, was never a phenomenon in Governor David Umahi’s administration until recently.

When Vanguard went round some parts of the capital city, waste had already resurfaced along St. Patrick road, opposite new Kpirikpiri Market, at the entrance of Elder Agwu Chima street, Benard Orogwu street, beside Pa Oruta Township stadium, entrance to Abakaliki Recreation Club, among others.

The usual truck that moves round the capital city to evacuate wastes seems to have been overwhelmed by the level of waste pervading Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

This development is gradually causing panic among residents of the State as many have expressed fear, that if urgent steps were not taken to tackle the menace, it could lead to disease outbreak such as Cholera, diarrhea, and typhoid fever.

Vanguard gathered that these wastes, which had begun to absorb water due to regular rainstorms, is spreading offensive odour in the environment in which they are located.

Some residents, who spoke with Vanguard berated the present administration for shifting its attention away from the needs of the people to the Political activities of 2023.

“These wastes everywhere was never like this before now. This Government has abandoned us to ourselves. The streets are gradually being littered with dirt and wastes.

“Salaries are being delayed before they are eventually paid. Our allowances are no longer paid. Pensioners payments have been put on hold. Cost of food items has skyrocketed. There’s insecurity everywhere. Only God will save us.”

Calls made by Vanguard to the phone line of the Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Richard Nnabu did not yield any dividend as the Commissioner did not pick or return his calls as at the time of this report. Ends

