Tinubu

By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has hailed Nigerian Afrobeats stars Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid among others for taking Afrobeats and Nigerian music to the global stage.

Tinubu, in a broadcast video released via his verified Twitter handle on Friday to commemorate the 2022 International Youth Day, celebrated the Nigerian entertainment industry for their international milestones.

The APC presidential candidate noted that the Nigerian youth rules the world, noting that Grammy Award winners Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido, Tems, Tiwa Savage and so many others are fantastic artists.

He said, “Our music is moving people and making them dance in major venues across the world.”

Tinubu extended greetings to all young Nigerians at home and in diaspora, noting that, “Ours is a land blessed with the inexhaustible energies and brilliance of young people.

“Every day they keep breaking new boundaries and records in almost every human endeavour. The creativity that lives in the heart of the average Nigerian youth shines bright like the sun.

The former governor of Lagos also acknowledged and appreciated the Nigerian innovators powering the economy African markets.

He said they have created technology that has changed the lives of people, as he commended Michelle Elegbe, Tarebi Alebiosu, Aniedi Udo-Obong, Odunayo Eweniyi and Abisoye Ajayi-Akinfolarin.

Tinubu noted that the innovators are leading the way embellishing through their enterprise, creativity and their vision.

“Our nation has a fast growing reputation as the best place for tech entrepreneurship on the African continent. Our future is full of hope and excitement in part because of the work these men and women have done and continue to do. They are our ambassadors of hope,” he said.

