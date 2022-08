Big Brother Naija Season 7 ‘Level Up’ housemates, Daniella and Khalid were caught having a nice time on another night under the sheet for the second time in the show.

The duo who are now officially a ‘couple’ in the #BBNaija house, were filmed ‘cuddling’ under the sheets for a long period of time as fellow housemate Amaka watched them from her bed.

Meanwhile, Amaka and Phyna had a conversation about who has been using condoms in the house.

