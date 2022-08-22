.

Vanguard Newspapers and The Economic Forum Series ®️ (EFS) have announced they are convening the 3rd Annual MSME Summit.

The third edition of the annual summit with the Theme : Enhancing MSME’s Productivity and Growth in an Emerging Digital Economy will hold on the 25th of August 2022 at the Civic Center, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The hybrid live event scheduled to begin at 09:00am will be streamed live across Vanguard’s multi-media cross channel platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter & YouTube) with a combined audience engagement of 7.5m followers.

The conference in strategic partnership with Bank of Industry (BoI) and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) will feature key players, stakeholders, regulatory and policy decision makers across the MSME sub-sectors, MDAs, NGOs, Academia, Development Finance Institutions, Industry and Business Thought Leaders.

The Speakers and Panelists carefully selected in view of the thematic and strategic nature of conversation are subject matter experts from the Academia, Finance, Technology, Banking, Trade Unions, etc.

The Hon. Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment (FMITI), Ambassador Mariam Yelwaji Katagum, will give a Goodwill Message to officially kick-start the event.

Speakers and Panelists at the Summit will include:

Keynote speaker, Prof. Olayinka David-West, Associate Dean, Lagos Business School (LBS). Other distinguished Speakers/Panelists include: Mr. Olukayode Pitan, MD/CEO, Bank of Industry (BoI);

Mr. Olawale Fasanya, DG/CEO, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN);

Engr. Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta PhD, Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC);

Engr. Abdulrashid Yerima, PhD, President, NASME & NiQIF; Mr. Jay Alabraba, Chairman, Association of Licensed Mobile Payment Operators (ALMPO), Co-founder, PAGA;

Dr. Chinyere Almona, DG, Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI);

Dr. Akinwande Ademosu, MD/CEO, Credit Direct; and Esiri Agbeyi, Partner at PwC

Announcing the forthcoming event in Lagos, Jude NDU, Founder, The Economic Forum Series ®️ (EFS) said this year’s summit would discuss and examine critical issues around MSMEs Productivity and Growth within the context of an emerging digital economy, deeply dialogue and proffer policy solutions on MSME businesses digital transformation and Financing Innovation model.

Mr. Ndu emphasized that the Sub-Theme : ‘Digitising Payments and MSME Financing Innovation for Unlocking Untapped Access to Credit’ will broaden and deepen the nature of the panel discussion.

Mr. Jude Ndu recalled that the 2021 Summit had ‘Ecobank’ as its Title Sponsor and was virtual due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Also speaking, Ukaobisike Uzoije, Associate Director, DiGiCOMM Enterprises (Technical Partner to The Economic Forum Series ®️ noted that “Digicomm is involved through the high-level strategic partnership with The Economic Forum Series®️ and Vanguard Newspapers in the area of conceptualisation, synthesis, design and execution of high profile events, among others”.

He noted that the upcoming MSME summit would present a robust content, brand building and high-value networking opportunity for Brands and Marketers to connect with target audience and stakeholders within the broader MSME, Finance and Technology ecosystem.

The Forum will present an audience engagement of members of Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (SMEDAN) and the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME) with the FinTechs and other key players and stakeholders with a view to exploring digital financing innovation model for MSMEs.

