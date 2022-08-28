The Delta State All Progressives Congress, APC, has continued to swell and position for victory ahead of 2023 general elections as they continue to strategically receive Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, members into their fold.

Today, youths of Ward 9, Ute-Okpu, Ika North East LGA in their numbers dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The youths stated that their resolve to dump PDP was at the intance of Delta State APC Gubernatorial candidate picking a youth as running mate.

The youths led by DSP Boru Samuel (rtd) and Santo Holliness promised to deliver Unit 3 and also galvanize other youths across the ward to ensure that all other units of Ward 9 is delivered for Sen Ovie Omo-Agege and Hon Friday Osanebi and all other APC candidates in the forth coming 2023 general elections.

They were received by the APC Ward Chairman, Chief Kehikwu Patrick and Hon Promise Ogumu, a Chieftain of APC in Ika North East LGA.

The Chairman while receiving them, thanked them for their bold decision to dump the PDP saying that APC was prepared to rescue power from the PDP in the state.

