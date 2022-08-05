.

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams and a Pan-Yoruba group, Voice of Reason, VOR, on Friday, urged the Federal Government to use regionalism as a solution to tackling the various security challenges in the country.

Aare Adams said this while playing host to the newly appointed leaders of the Yoruba group at his Omole Phase 2 residence, in Ikeja in Lagos.

The Yoruba generalissimo said Nigeria has lost the battle to secure the country from terrorists, who daily terrorize the people across the country.

He added that the formation of the Southwest Security Stakeholders Group, SSSG, was in response to the prolonged security challenges bedeviling the region, maintaining that the security group is always ready to secure the region.

Adams said: “I want to thank the leadership of VOR,a group of prominent Yoruba sons and daughters comprising intellectuals for this meeting.

“From their history, VOR has been consistent in promoting the ideals of true federalism.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of the group, Mr Olusola Adekanola, said the meeting with the Yoruba leader was aimed at proffering lasting solutions to the security challenges in the southwest.

Adekanola expressed worry over the protracted security challenges in the country, saying regionalism remains the only solution to tackling the myriads of security challenges in the region.

VOR chairman expressed worry that the region is “becoming volatile with the rampaging attacks of the terrorists.”

He commended the role of the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land in terms of intelligence gathering and surveillance adding that the group will continue to “partner with the office of the Aareonakakanfo on the issue of true federalism, insecurity and most importantly,the unity of the Yoruba race, which could help in securing the south west.”

Other members of the group present at the meeting include the Secretary, Dr.Leke Oshunniyi, the Assistant Secretary, Mr.Kamar Raji, and the Publicity Secretary, Deacon Owolabi Oladejo among others.

