By Efosa Taiwo

Internet fraudster, Ramon Abbass, popularly known as Hushpuppi will be sentenced on September 21, 2022, according to the The United States Attorney’s Office for Central District of California, Los Angeles.

This was made known to Channels Television in a mail on Friday by the court’s Director of Media Relations, Thom Mroze.

Recall that Hushpuppi’s sentence had been moved three times since getting convicted in 2021.

The first came on February 14, then postponed to June 11 and now it has been put off to September 21.

Mrozek confirmed that “Hushpuppi is currently scheduled to be sentenced by a federal judge in Los Angeles on September 21,”

Hushpuppi had pleaded guilty to the alleged $1.1m fraud last year.

