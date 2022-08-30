By Efosa Taiwo

Ukrainian Daria Snigur defeated 7th seed Simona Halep 6-2 0-6 6-4 in New York to record the biggest win of her career.

She dedicated the win to the people of Ukraine who are currently at war with Russia.

Ranked 124, Snigur took the first set while Halep won the second to drag the game into a third set.

In the third, Halep seemed to be crawling her way back when Snigur was leading 5-1, but Snigur will hold on as Halep’s backhand to her serve could only find the back of the net and end the game at 6-4.

Snigur who was emotional after the victory said the victory is for Ukrainians, her family and her team.

She admitted to how difficult it is to play on court while her country is at war.

“This is a victory for Ukraine, for all Ukrainian people, for my family, for my team,” she said on court post-match.

“The situation is bad, of course. I try to do the best for Ukraine, I try to support my country.

“It’s not so easy because the war is continuing. Sometimes, it’s impossible to play but I try to do my best because I want to live in Ukraine.”

Snigur is one of the five Ukrainians participating at the US Open.

