By Efosa Taiwo

Serena Williams and Venus Williams have received a wild card entry as they get set to play doubles as a pair at the Flushing Meadows.

This is expected to be Serena’s farewell tournament of what can be termed a legendary career.

The sisters have not competed anywhere in doubles as a pairing since losing in the third round of the French Open in June 2018

They will be pairing for the ninth time having lifted the US Open trophy as doubles twice in 1999 and 2009.

Winning the doubles event will make it their third and will give Serena a remarkable send-off.

Although both players have participated as pairs in doubles in other grand slams, winning 14 in total, this being Serena’s last will be one the two sisters will go all out for.

The US Open is scheduled to commence on Monday, 29th August.

Other women’s doubles teams receiving wild cards from the USTA on Saturday were Sophie Chang and Angela Kulikov, Robin Montgomery and CoCo Vandeweghe, Katrina Scott and Elizabeth Mandlik, Peyton Stearns and Ashlyn Krueger, Hailey Baptiste and Whitney Osuigwe, and Clervie Ngounoue and Reese Brantmeier.

