By Emmanuel Okogba

US Open men’s defending Champion, Daniil Medvedev made his way into the second round of the competition seeing off American, Stefan Kozlov in straight sets 6-2, 6-4, 6-0.

Medvedev who returns to the Majors after missing out on Wimbledon dominated throughout the duration of the contest to underline why he is one of the frontrunners for the men’s singles title.

The top seed advanced after two hours and one minute in their first ATP Head2Head meeting, and with his No. 1 spot on the line, the Russian will need to be consistent in New York.

The 26-year-old now holds a 21-4 record at the final Grand Slam of the year and will next play either Quentin Halys or Arthur Rinderknech.

He hopes to become the first player to win consecutive US Open titles since Roger Federer did between 2004-2008.

