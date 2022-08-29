By Efosa Taiwo

Andy Murray has hit the ground running at the US Open with a smashing win over 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo 7-5, 6-3, 6-3.

The Scot, who last lifted the trophy in 2012, was too strong for the Argentinian in a game that lasted two hours and 41 minutes.

The victory is a great start US Open for Murray.

Reacting to his victory, Murray said it was not an easy one, adding that he is happy to get through.

“It was very tricky conditions today,” Murray said in his on-court interview

Very humid and hot. I am very happy with the way I got through that one, it was not easy. He has had a brilliant year this year and I knew I had to play well and I did in the important moments.

The Scot will play 20-year-old American wildcard Emilio Nava next.

