

By Gabriel Olawale

US-based gospel music singer Motara Odunayo has officially released a revamp of popular gospel song ‘Wonderful Marvelous’ now available on all digital platforms.

The new music ‘Wonderful Marvelous’ is a song that many of us grew up listening to on our parents’ stereo. To hear it from a different perspective with a groovier instrumental evokes a feeling of awe.

The song talks about the greatness and goodness of God and will sure bring you to a place of gratefulness. You can get the song on iTunes, Spotify, Youtube , Boomplay and others.

Motara Odunayo is a woman who has found her calling in leading God’s people into His presence through Praise and Worship. She is not just passionate about gospel music, but she is a worshiper whose goal, constantly, is to please God and see His Kingdom come again and again in the place of worship.

This mother of two, Motara is not just a music minister, she is also a songwriter. She writes her own songs and has the privileged to write a couple of songs for other ministers and her record label.

With three albums and three music videos to her credit, Motara’s aim is to get people praising God and thanking Him because we all are created to worship The Father.

