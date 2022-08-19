Dr. Sanjiv Verma, The Secretary General and Hon. Governing Board Member UNAccc (“UNITY OF NATIONS ACTION” FOR CLIMATE CHANGE COUNCIL) , Member of Trustee Board of Environmental Sustainability Trust, Profession Service as Environmental Health Safety, Working in Aditya Birla Group at Bharuch, Gujarat, India.

He has bestowed Honorary Causa of Doctor of Science with specialization in Sustainable Development Goal from Crown University Intl Chartered Inc. With five stars global golden medal and mufflers with other precious items that accomplished his certificate.

According to the Letter that was written and signed by Prof Sir, S.R Boselin Prabhu Private Secretary to the Vice Chancellor Crown University Intl Chartered Inc. USA, which is Teaching and Research Hospital Campus is located Santa Cruz Province in Argentina South America, partners and official constituent campuses worldwide and online operation on behalf of the World Grand Board of Trustees, the World Grand Governing Council, the International Advisory Board of Academy Standards of Crown University Intl Chartered Inc. to confer him an Award of Honor in recognition of his numerous contributions to the society – as HONORARY DOCTOR OF SCIENCE (HONORARY CAUSA). (D.SC.) with Specialization in Sustainable Development Goal which his name has been recommended for this particular Award by Prof Sir Rajat Sharma The Global Chairman of Unaccc who double as Vice Chancellor University of Nations for Quality Education and Pro Vice Chancellor of Crown University Intl Chartered Inc. and final approved and endorsed by H.E. UNESCO Laureate, Prof. Emeritus (on merit) Sir, Bashiru Aremu, Vice Chancellor, Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc., who also double as Chairman/ , World Grand Board of Trustees of West Coast Intl. University of Sciences, Technology, Management and Arts and affiliates worldwide formerly Known as West Coast University, United States of America and World Grand Chancellor of University of Nations for Quality Education as well

About Global Joint accreditation and recognition of Crown University Int’l Chartered Inc:

The Crown University International Chartered in Inc. USA is a global recognized private research university which offers professional vocational training and higher education, It serves as an autonomous global recognized university, offering education and practical skill in the courses taught at its official partner’s constituents campuses at government regulated universities worldwide and online operation.

Crown University International Chartered Incorporated Inc. Entity is duly incorporated under the International Laws of 1704,1776 and 1787 in United States of America with chartered file number: 7594662 as a worldwide recognized teaching and research university with International Trade Mark registered of logo with an international trademark order of receipt number: 668383, Customer number:270163 in United States of America and Official Partner of United Nations Global Compact and properly Accredited, Registered and Licensed with the following bodies : Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health of Santa Cruz Province , Argentina in South America, by then and later received global joint accreditation certificates and recognitions from the following: International Quality Assurance Agencies for Higher Education (INQAAHE) that was led by Board of Quality Standards (BQS) as one of its agencies and partners, Its salient to take notice that International Quality Assurance Agencies for Higher Education (INQAAHE) is an International Quality Assurance body that works closely with others National and International Accreditation bodies worldwide such as Council for Higher Education Accreditation in USA, Department of Education ,USA , European Association for Quality Assurance in Higher Education in Europe, National Accreditation Board, Ghana and other accreditation bodies worldwide with other academicians to control educational quality in around over 140 countries., it’s also a world-wide association of near 300 organizations active in the theory and practice of quality assurance in higher education, Please click here: https://www.inqaahe.org/qa-networks , to see worldwide list of partners and members that they are working as joint accreditation bodies under The International Quality Assurance Agencies for Higher Education (INQAAHE) where Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc. Received Global Joints Accreditation Certificates

Apart from that Crown University Intl Chartered Inc. received another joint Accreditation and Recognition from the following: The United Nations Economic and Social Council (UN ECOSOC), Human Rights Education Federation of the International Human Rights Commission , Geneva, Switzerland. World Accreditation Commission USA Official partner of UNESCO and associates world wide

Some Membership and partnership: Crown University International Chartered Inc. is a member of registered participant of International Association of Universities (IAU) Conference which is an official partner of UNESCO. The IAU secretariat is based in Paris and is located at the headquarters of UNESCO, And others following global recognized entities as stated below: International Academic and Management Association (IAMA), International Chartered World Learned Society, Africa Intl Institute for Professional Training and Research, Chartered World Institute of Encyclopedia of Books and many more like that world-wide with official worldwide partners constituent campuses at government regulated universities and online operation UNESCO

