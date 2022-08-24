.

Ms Veronica Obiuwevbi, Country Coordinator, United Nation Volunteer (UNV) Nigeria and Ms Abosede George, Permanent Secretary, Office of SDGs and Investment, Lagos State (middle) flanked by International UN Volunteers serving in Nigeria in a group picture at the UN Volunteers 2022 Capacity Development and Learning facility (CDLF) workshop themed ” Building A Suitable Career Path in a Covid-19 World” held in Lekki, Lagos on Monday 22nd August, 2022.

UNVs serving in Nigeria at a learning session during the 2022 UNV CDLF Workshop in Lagos on 23rd August, 2022

UNV’s serving in Nigeria during the Pantomime Games Exercise held in Lagos on Tuesday 23rd August, 2022



Pix 5 UNV’s serving in Nigeria participating in the Pantomine Games Exercise held in Lagos on Tuesday 23rd August, 2022

