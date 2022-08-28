.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Conference and Awards tagged: “PALESH Abuja 2022” was the concluding part of three-day activities marking the International Executive Masterclass on Leadership, Sustainable Peace-Building and Alternative Dispute Resolution, (ADR) with the theme: “The Role of Inclusive Governance Towards Consolidating Peaceful Co-existence in Africa.”

The event, which was its eighth edition, and held in commemoration of the United Nations World Humanitarian Day, drew participants and honourees from other countries including United States of America, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Liberia, Cote d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cameroon, Zambia and Gabon, among others.

Ambassador Jonathan Ojadah, who was Convener and Africa’s Head of Mission for United Nations International Peace and Governance Council (UNIPGC) said the aim of the conference, among others, was to foster peaceful coexistence across Africa and expressed the hope that the wide participation of illustrious Africans as well as recognition awards bestowed on deserving Africans would help sustain peaceful coexistence on the continent.

The event, which had as sub-theme: “Consolidating Peaceful Coexistence in Africa”, featured keynote presentations and discussions by renowned Scholars and policy makers including Nigeria’s Minister of State for FCT, Barr Ramatu Tijjani, Zambia’s Minister of State for Commerce, Trade and Investment, Hon. Chipoka Mulenga; Minister for Rural Development, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Ruboka Masumbuko; Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Future Trends Group, Dubai, Dr Farzan Kamalabadi; as well as Nigeria’s Presidential Aide Hajiya Zaliha Sanusi Yusuf; Gabon’s leader Mike Jacktane; leadership educator, Thake Graziella and Prof. Hugh Kelu.

In a speech, Mairawani, who appreciated the organizers of the event for the honour bestowed on him, in recognition of his modest contributions to humanity, pledged to do more in order to justify the confidence reposed in him.

Mallam Muazzam Mairawani is a philanthropist and an industrialist who has used his establishment, MSM Group, to empower the poor and needy through job creation, provision of loans for business, and facilitating SMEs*

