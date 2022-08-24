By Biodun Busari

President Volodymyr Zelensky has issued an emotional speech hailing his compatriots who continue fighting Russia as Ukraine celebrates 31years of Independence Day on Wednesday.

The Russian invasion began on the morning of February 24, 2022, when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” to “demilitarise and denazify” Ukraine.

Since the war began, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) revealed last month that Ukraine recorded 5,423 casualties (2,148 killed and 3,275 injured).

Amid shellings and bombings which that have wrecked the country, Zelensky in his speech today hailed Ukrainians for not succumbing to the aggression of the Russian forces.

Zelensky declared that the Ukrainian people are free as he urged them to press forward in standing tall adding they will “not seek an understanding with the terrorists.”

Zelensky said: “Truth about our present, with which it is impossible to argue, as it is impossible not to see and not to admit. We are the free people of independent Ukraine. After six months of the attempts to destroy us, we are the free people of independent Ukraine. And this is the truth about our future. The free people of independent Ukraine.

“We understood who is who. And the whole world learned who Ukrainians are. What Ukraine is. No one will say about it anymore: it is somewhere over there, near Russia.

“We started to respect ourselves. We understood that despite any help and support, no one but us will fight for our independence. And we united.”

The Ukrainian President also criticised the world powers and anyone who plays diplomacy with the going on between Russia and Ukraine.

He said, “Being indecisive and too cautious is a shame. Speaking sluggishly, vaguely and too diplomatically is a shame. Not supporting Ukraine is a shame. And saying about fatigue from Ukraine is a shame. This is a very comfortable position: fatigue is a cover to close your eyes. And today we hear from world leaders and ordinary citizens: we will be with you until the end, until your victory.”

“We are holding on for six months. It is difficult for us, but we clenched our fists fighting for our fate. Every new day is a new reason not to give up. Because, having gone through so much, we have no right not to reach the end. What is the end of the war for us? We used to say: peace. Now we say: victory. We will not seek an understanding with the terrorists. Although we understand the Russian language that you came to defend. And killed thousands of people you came to liberate,” Zelensky added.

The Act of Declaration of Independence of Ukraine that recognised the country as a sovereign European nation was adopted by the Supreme Soviet of the Ukrainian SSR on 24th August 1991.

