By Chioma Obinna

Forty-six-year-old Uber driver, Mr. Andrew Okhulegbe is urgently seeking for the sum of N6 million for a life saving open heart surgery at the Tristate Hospital, Lagos.

Okhulegbe is said to have been battling with the ailment since February, 2022.

Unfortunately, his condition has deteriorated and required urgent surgery to stay alive.

According to his family, Andrew was taken to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, where he was diagnosed with Acute Myocardial Infarction.

He also had a four-day history of left-sided chest pains. It radiated to his jaw, which was associated with vomiting and diaphoresis.

A histologic report further revealed that he had cardiac catheterisation on the same date.

A medical report from the Hospital also revealed that Okhulegbe will need a Coronary Artery Bypass Graft to heal, CABG.

Before the diagnosis, the driver was said to be active and dedicated to his job, as the breadwinner of his family including his wife and children.

In his appeal to Nigerians, he bemoaned, “My children are young and cannot continue life without me”.

He called on state and non-state actors to come to his aid with financial help.

If you’re touched by Andrew’s story please send your donations to the account: 3194444223, Okhuelegbe Andrew Paul, First Bank.

