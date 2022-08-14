.

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

THE University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, UATH, has alerted staff of Marbug disease outbreak and surge in COVID-19 virus infection.

To this end, it has tasked all its heads of department and members of staff not only to ensure adequate surveillance but also observe hygiene by observing all protocols of prevention.

The hospital in a circular dated August 12, 2022, to the heads of department and staff, through its Deputy Director, Information, Sani Suleiman, enjoined the heads of department to “circularise for more information as prevention is better than cure.”

The circular, tagged “Outbreak of Marburg disease and COVID-19 virus infection, read: “The management of Abuja University Teaching Hospital wishes to notify the entire hospital community of an outbreak of Marburg disease and an upsurge in COVID-19 infection.

“Consequently, the attention of all heads of departments, and members of staff is hereby drawn to ensure adequate surveillance and hygiene by observing all protocols of prevention. More details will be sent on our various social media platforms on the outbreaks in due course.”

