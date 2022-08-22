By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigeria’s Falconets crashed out of the U-20 Women’s World Cup losing 2-0 to The Netherlands on a day nothing seemed to work for the team.

From hitting the crossbar to dominating the entire proceeding and playing virtually the entire second period in the half of the Europeans, the Falconets could not manage to convert the numerous chances that came begging.

For some strange reason, it seemed everyone who wanted to score thought of doing it from a long range – an effort that didn’t yield the intended outcome.

Even the glimmer of hope that came deep in stoppage time in form of a penalty was overturned after a VAR review to sum up Nigeria’s night and to make clear the side luck chose to favour.

The lucky Dutch side who were second best in every aspect will match on to face Spain in the semi-final.

