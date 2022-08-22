.

Tyson Fury’s cousin, Rico Burton, 31 has been stabbed to death while watching Anthony Joshua’s fight with Oleksandr Usyk

According to a friend, Burton who was a junior boxer was killed in the early hours of Sunday after being ‘stabbed in the neck’ outside a bar in Goose Green, Altrincham.

The Great Manchester police said that Burton was hanging out in the evening with friends when he was stabbed in a “spontaneous” and “unplanned” attack outside the venue.

It was gathered that Burton had been watching the heavyweight fight at a pub before deciding to visit another in Altrincham where the incident happened.

A witness said, “A few men were arguing outside and then suddenly two men were on the ground. It all happened so fast but no one knows what caused the fight.”

Reacting to his death, his coach Shaun Egan said it is an unbelievable and a senseless one considering how he died.

He said, “From what I’ve heard it was just a bit of a scuffle. Some other guys were trying to get into a club and they wouldn’t let them in. The argument wasn’t with Rico, he was trying to calm it down. It was settled, then suddenly the guy stabbed them. It is unbelievable, so senseless.”

