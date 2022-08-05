Tyler Perry and Meghan Markle

Tyler Perry showered encomium on Meghan Markle on Friday, a day after the Duchess of Sussex turned 41, Perry.

Perry who wrote a tribute on his Instagram page said he watched Meghan endure things that would have broken a lot of people.

“I’ve had a front row seat in your life for the past few years. I’ve watched you endure things that would have broken a lot of people,” the actor and filmmaker, 52, said. “I’m so incredibly proud to see how happy you, your husband, and your kids are now. It fills me with joy to say Happy Birthday Princess Meghan.”



The thoughtful caption accompanied a photo of Meghan from her 2019 tour of South Africa, in which she’s kneeling and kissing the hand of a young girl.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits the African not-for-profit organisation ‘mothers2mothers’ during the royal tour of South Africa on September 25, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. The organisation trains and employs women living with HIV as frontline health workers across eight African nations.

Recall that before settling down in their home in Santa Barbara, Meghan and Prince Harry stayed at Perry’s Los Angeles estate with son Archie Harrison (their daughter, Lilibet Diana, was born in June 2021) as they transitioned out of their senior royal roles.

