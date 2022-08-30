Two students of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Tobiloba Daniel and his suspected lover, Arewa Abayomi, have been found dead in Daniel’s off-campus hostel room.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased were both 200-Level students and were writing ongoing examinations when the incident happened.

According to an eyewitness, a KWASU student, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “We suspect they were lovers and became concerned when they were not seen during an examination and for three days.

“It was when some of their friends got to their hostel room outside the school that they found them dead and naked.”

Reacting to the development, the Director, University Relations of KWASU, Dr Saeedat Aliyu, said there was no official communication on the matter.

However, the Police Spokesman in the state, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the incident, said: “The information is that the two of them were found dead inside their room and the police were alerted.

“Our officers pulled down the door and they were taken to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) for autopsy.

“Investigation into the matter is ongoing,” Okasanmi said.

