By Kingsley Omonobi

Gallant Troops of Operation Hadin Kai on Friday eliminated six terrorists and repelled terrorist’s attack on Monguno and the military formation in Abbari Kasuwan Shani in recent encounters in Borno.

Sources said the troops successfully repelled the attack by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and eliminated scores of them in Monguno, in the North East of Borno state.

The terrorists had invaded the town in large numbers at about 8:30 pm with gun trucks, motorcycles and heavy weapons and began to shoot sporadically in the air.

However, troops and other security agencies mobilized and engaged the fighters in a gun battle which lasted till 11:30pm resulting to heavy casualties on them.

Sources said that troops had earlier repelled a similar attack on the town on Thursday night at about 2am when the terrorists attempted to attack a Military formation in Abbari Kasuwan Shani.

A Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama who confirmed the development, said the troops who were already alerted of the terrorists movement engaged them and killed six of them while others escaped with bullets wounds.

He explained that one soldier was killed during the gun battle.

According to him, the ISWAP terrorists later mobilised some sizeable numbers of fighters, on 12 motorcycles and six gun trucks, mostly dressed in black from the axis of Marte, and Kukawa to embark on reprisal attack mission.

Their futile attempt was however, met with more consequences as Operation Hadin Kai’s troops of Sector 3, neutralized scores of them forcing other terrorists to withdraw in disarray.

RELATED NEWS