…Kill Scores of terrorists in Niger, Plateau, Kaduna States, rescue 20 Kidnap Victim’s

…Raid Terrorists Hideout in Abuja Communities, nab 8 Terrorists, recover 5 AK47 rifles & 3 pump action guns

…Arrest Naziru Mohammed, Wanted Arms Supplier to Kidnappers/Bandits in Kogi State, with 1,000 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition

…Deny Oil Thieves Stealing of Crude Oil/Products worth over N3.7billion, Destroy Scores of Illegal Refinery Storage Facilities

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the Nigerian Military, in joint air raids and land mop up operations, have neutralized a high profile ISWAP Commander known as Uzaifa, who was the ‘MINZIR’, the fourth in line of the terrorist leadership structure, who is also believed to be the ISWAP leader of Sambisa forest that took over the leadership after the demise of Abubakar Shekau. He was killed together with 37 other terrorist’s vin the North East Theatre.

Also neutralized in joint operations are scores of terrorists in Niger, Plateau and Kaduna States while 58 terrorists suspects were arrested and 20 kidnapped victims rescued from terrorist’s hideouts.

In the FCT, troops of the Presidential Guard’s Brigade raided suspected terrorists’ hideouts in Dei-Dei and Gwagwalada communities, arrested 8 terrorists and recovered 5 AK47 rifles & 3 pump action guns.

In Kogi State, troops arrested Naziru Mohammed, a wanted gunrunner and arms supplier to Kidnappers and recovered 1,000 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and other dangerous weapons from his hideout

Furthermore, troops battling against economic sabotage successfully denied oil thieves and illegal oil bunkerer’s, the stealing and siphoning of crude oil/products worth more than N3.7billion while also destroying Scores of Illegal Refineries and Storage Facilities in the Niger Delta.

Major General Musa Dan Madami, the Director of Defence Media Operations, made these known on Thursday in Abuja, at a briefing on activities of the military and security agencies against criminal elements in the country.

Madami said, “Troops in the North East theatre of operation conducted several operations in Gwashiri, Pulka-Kirawa axis, Amanwa village, Tungushe, Bama town, Mulgwai village, Kwatara, Gubio, Kekeno, Dogon Chuku, Miringa Market and Monguno town all in Borno State as well as, Buni Yadi – Jauro Bashin in Yobe State.

“During the operations, troops neutralized 12 terrorists, recovered 18 AK47 rifles, 1 RGP, 2 FN rifles, 83 rounds of 7.62mm special, 13 bicycles, 1 golf car, large quantity of substance suspected to be cannabis sativa, bags of maize, 3 grenades, 4 mobile phones, 47 rustled cattle, 6 donkeys, 20 cartons of super cereal, 51 Jerricans of groundnut oil, 2 cartons of cigarettes, medical suppliers, food stuffs and 40 pairs of male and female clothing.

“Troops also arrested 8 suspected terrorists, 4 logistic suppliers, rescued 4 civilians and the sum of N1, 005, 360.00 cash. Also as troops of Operation Hadin Kai continue to consolidates on their success against the terrorists more of them surrendered to own troops within the period under review, a total of 1, 652 BHT members and their families have surrendered to own troops at different location. The number comprises of 320 adult males, 442 women and 890 children.

“In a related development, the air component of Operation Hadin Kai on 20 August 2022 carried out air strikes on terrorist’s enclaves in Sambisa forest and the Tumbuns in Borno State with various degree of success recorded.

“Acting on credible intelligence about the gathering of terrorists at a location revealed to be the enclave of a notorious terrorist being hosted by a top ranking commander, believed to be the Islamic State of West Africa Province leader of Sambisa forest who took over the leadership after the demise of Abubakar Shekau.

“Consequently, the air strikes were carried out on the enclave. Feedback revealed that 25 of the terrorists were neutralized in the strikes with 18 serious wounded. Among those neutralize was a high profile commander known as Uzaifa, who was the ‘MINZIR’, which connotes the fourth in line of the terrorist leadership structure.

“Similar air strikes were also conducted in the Tumbuns near Lake Chad at a location revealed to be the training camp of the terrorists. Report gathered revealed that scores of the terrorists were neutralized in the strikes. All recovered items and rescued civilians were handed over to the relevant authorities while the surrendered Boko Haram Terrorist members and their families were profiled for further action.

“Troops of Operation Whirl Punch sustained the momentum to deny terrorists freedom of action in their Joint Operation Area. Consequently, the air component of Operation Whirl Punch conducted air interdiction operations at a terrorists enclaved in Kurebe in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State thereby neutralizing several terrorists who had assembled for a meeting hosted by a notorious terrorist leader Aminu Duniya.

“In a related development, troops of Guards Brigade raided some suspected terrorist hideout at Deidei Abattoir in Abuja Municipal Area Council and Dupka village in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory. During the raid operation 8 suspected terrorist were arrested, 5 AK47 rifles and 3 pump action gun were recovered, while large quantities of items suspected to be cannabis sativa, 3 machetes, knives among other items were also recovered.

“Similarly, troops of Operation Safe Haven in conjunction with vigilantes and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps conducted operational activities at Mum village, Garga District, in Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State, as well as Mariri Town, Kauru Local Government Area and Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“During the operations, 21 suspected terrorist, 7 suspected kidnappers and 3 suspected vandals were arrested at different locations, while 7 terrorists were neutralized with 12 civilians rescued from the kidnapper’s den. Items recovered from the suspects include 3 motorcycles, 8 mobile phones, some quantity of illicit drugs and the sum of N60,000.00

“Furthermore, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke in conjunction with the Department of State Service conducted raid operation at bandit’s camps at Ankya Village, Zaki Biam town in Ukum Local Government Area, Mahaga Community in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State, as well as Jamata in Koton Karfe Local Government Area of Kogi State.

During the operation a notorious bandit identified as Timothy Nwagaga (aka Ambiju) was arrested at Zaki Biam town in Benue State. It was revealed that the suspect is a gang member of a notorious bandit known as Anhie (aka short man) who has been on troops wanted list.

“In the same vein, a wanted gun runner known as Naziru Mohammed was arrested at Murtala Mohammed Bridge, in Koton Karfe Local Government Area of Kogi State. items recovered during the operation include 1,000 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, large sum of money, 2 mobile phones, 1 tricycle and 1 motorcycle. All recovered items have been handed over to the relevant authorities for further action

“In the North West, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, engaged terrorists in their enclaves in a coordinated joint operation by the land and air component around Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State were engaged.

“Intelligence had revealed that the terrorists planned to attack villages within the vicinity where there were operating. Consequently, own troops leveraged on the report and conducted clearance operation against the terrorists that resulted in the neutralization of several of the terrorists while others fled with severe gunshot wound.

“Items recovered include 2 GPMGs, 3 AK47 rifles and 7 motorcycles. Furthermore, troops raided terrorist hideout at Bida village market in Chikun Local Government Area, Zaria-Ikara road around Kwari village in Ikara Local Government Area, Kaya-Giwa in Giwa Local Government Area, Kabode forest in Kachia Local Government Area all in Kaduna State.

“During the operations, troops arrested 37 suspected terrorists, recovered 11 motorcycles, 8 cutlasses, 3 mobile phones and rescued 8 civilians.

“In a related development, the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji conducted air interdiction operations at Rugu Forest in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State and within Zamfara State as well as Dukura, Ungushi and Umbutu villages in Kebbi Local Government Area of Sokoto State on terrorist hideouts and enclaves.

“The air interdiction operation was in response to intelligence report on the gathering of terrorists in the forest. Consequently, the hideouts and enclaves were bombarded and several of the terrorists were neutralized. While troops on patrol engaged terrorist along Magani road within Zamfara State and neutralized a notorious terrorist’s commander identified as Sojan Madagwal who was responsible for various attacks and road blocks along Gusau road and also on the wanted list of security agencies with members of his gang.

“During the operation troops recovered large quantity of different calibers of ammunitions and 2 motorcycles.

“Similarly, the air component conducted another air interdiction operation on terrorist hideouts around Damba at Kaso Hills, Kajuru, and various locations within its environs in Kaduna State. During the operation troops sighted terrorists with large herds of cattle trying to escape on sighting own troop. Subsequently, they were struck with scores of the terrorists neutralized.

“Also, the air component responded to a distress call on the activities of several terrorists on motorcycles convoy moving from Udawa to Kurebe in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The terrorists were engaged in an airstrike while those who fled to nearby bushes were mopped up by the land component. All recovered items were handed over to the relevant authorities for further action.

“In the South-South, troops of Delta Safe, Dakatar Da Barawo, and Octopus Grip during several operations, discovered and destroyed several illegal refining sites, which includes, 493 dugout pits, 512 storage tanks, 413 cooking ovens and 59 wooden boats.

“Also, troops recovered 4 tankers, 2 speed boats, one generator, one outboard engine, 14 pumping machines, 3 AK47 rifles, 25,977.15 Barrels of crude oil, over 3.2million litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 26,575 litres of Premium Motor Spirit and 2,000 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene. Troops also arrested 21 pipelines vandals. All recovered items and apprehended oil thieves were handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

“Cumulatively, a total value of products denied oil thieves were N3.7billion worth made up of One Billion Three Hundred and Thirteen Million Twenty Thousand Two Hundred Forty-Two Naira (N1,313,020,242.00) only of crude oil and Two Billion Three Hundred Seventy-Four Million Six Hundred and Seven Thousand Four Hundred and Seventy-One Naira (N2,374,607,471.00) only of AGO.

Others are Four Million Six Hundred and Fifty Thousand Six Hundred and Twenty-Five Naira (N4,650,625.00) only of PMS and Fifteen Million Nine Hundred and Eighty-One Thousand Naira (N15,981,000.00) only of DPK. Consequently, a grand total of Three Billion Seven Hundred and Eight Million Two Hundred and Fifty-Nine Thousand Three Hundred and Thirty-Eight Naira (N3,708,259,338.00).”

In the South East, troops fighting to curb the illegal activities of the Proscribe Indigenous People of Biafra in the South East zone and restore normalcy to the region carried out raid and clearance operations in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Anambra State and Abia State and suspected Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network militia camps.

“During the operations troops arrested one member of the group and recovered one AK42 assault rifle, 6 pump action guns, 1 locally made berretta gun, 5 locally fabricated doubled barrel guns, 98 live cartridges, 2 machetes, 2 axe, 20 motorcycles, a pair of police camouflage uniform, 1 military camouflage uniform and a ballistics vest.”

