.

Grants petitioners request to access electoral materials

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Election Petition Tribunal sitting on the just concluded governorship election in Osun state has granted the motion exparte brought before it by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress, APC, for a substituted service on the state governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola had challenged the outcome of the July 16 governorship election in which the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declared Adeleke as the winner.

At the sitting of the tribunal, which was presided over by Justices Tertsea Aorga Kume, Chairman and Benedict Amangbo Ogbuli, Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress, APC, through their counsel, Mr Yomi Aliyu, said Adeleke has been evading efforts by bailiff to serve him with the petition.

According to the counsel, the 1st and the 3rd respondents, INEC and PDP have been served but Adeleke refused to collect the document from bailiff when the court official got to his house to serve him.

“The bailiff was kept at the gate to wait for instruction to drop the message but the security guard later ordered the bailiff to leave as there was no instruction to collect the document and he has to leave the scene for his safety”, he added.

Aliyu also in an oral application on behalf of the petitioners, also sought an order of the tribunal to order INEC to allow it access to the election materials, including scanning of ballot papers used for the election among others.

Ruling on the applications, tribunal Chairman, Justice Tertsea Aorga Kume granted the application for substituted service, allowing the bailiff to paste copy of the document on the tribunal notice board for the 2nd respondent’s attention.

The tribunal also order the 1st respondent to allow 1st and 2nd petitioners/applicants access to materials used for the conduct of the election and to allow the petitioners scan the ballot papers used for the exercise.

RELATED NEWS