By Emmanuel Okogba

Tobi Amusan ran a Games record of 12.30s to defend her Commonwealth title and set other records in the process on Sunday.

Amusan also became the first World Champion to win Gold in the event and the first Nigerian athlete ever, dead or alive to be crowned champion at all levels of athletics in the same year.

The time was an improvement on the 12.68s she ran four years ago to win Gold.

She finished ahead of Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas and Briton Cindy Sember.

RELATED NEWS