Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has reiterated that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu will win the 2023 presidential election.

The former minister also said next year’s election will make Tinubu’s running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima to be the first Kanuri to be elected Vice President if APC wins.

Fani-Kayode further said that late Chief MKO Abiola’s running mate in the 1993 presidential election, Babagana Kingibe would have been the first Kanuri to emerge Vice President but for the annulment of the election by the former military President Ibrahim Babangida’s regime.

The APC chieftain, then, said assuredly that the next year’s election results would not be annulled.

Fani-Kayode said this on his verified Twitter on Tuesday while reaffirming his support for Tinubu and Shettima, who have been widely criticised for running on a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Fani-Kayode tweeted: “No Kanuri has ever sat on the throne as a democratically-elected President or Vice President in Nigeria. Babagana Kingibe was elected Vice President in 1993 but it was annulled. Kashim Shettima will be the first Kanuri to be elected Vice President and to sit on the throne because he and Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election will not be annuled!”

