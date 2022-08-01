.

By Clifford Ndujihe

In readiness for the 2023 presidential poll, leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have resolved to set up a Campaign Council with Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Olorogun Festus Keyamo, SAN, tipped as the spokesman of the council.

Keyamo held the same position in 2019 during President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid.

Party sources told Vanguard that APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, have tipped the minister for the image making job.“The duo, it was gathered, made the call last week when they held a meeting with Keyamo at the Tinubu campaign office and got his nod to do the job.

Some close confidants of Asiwaju who were present were said to have supported the decision fully.

The decision was made ahead of the meeting of Asiwaju Tinubu with some APC Governors in Lagos to deliberate on the Campaign Council of the APC that is expected to be announced soon.

The meeting of APC stakeholders was initially scheduled for today but has been postponed due to Tinubu’s absence.

Sources said the choice of Campaign Council Director-General is oscillating between Adams Oshiomhole and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong. Those pushing for Lalong argue that the APC needs a Northern Christian as DG in order to assuage the feelings of Northern Christians in the party. However, the oratory and organisational skills of Oshiomhole and his long affiliation with Tinubu may tilt the scale in his favour.

One of those earlier mentioned in connection with the DG position is Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai.

Party insiders said the APC has resolved to appoint a Christian as the DG of the campaign council against the backdrop of the misgivings trailing the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket. Governor el-Rufai is a Muslim.“Meanwhile, Keyamo was said to be holding a series of meetings with a small team with the view of drawing up an organogram of the directorate.

Contacted on the issue, last night, spokesman of the Asiwaju Campaign Organisation, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, said: “APC stakeholders will meet over composition of the campaign council. Keyamo is a member of the media team. He is being proposed as the head of the media team.”

On when the stakeholders’ meeting will be held, Mr. Onanuga said it was originally scheduled for last weekend but had been postponed due to Tinubu’s absence.

