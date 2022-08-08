By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Professionals Council’s Director-General, Dr. Oluseyi Bamigbade, has described the choice of Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong as Director General for Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Organization as a great blessing to the party.

Bamigbade, in a statement at the weekend, stressed that the governor would bridge the religious gaps and lead the party to victory in 2023 general polls.

He added that with the appointment it shown that APC is fully prepared for the 2023 general election.

“We in APC Professionals council hailed the choice of appointing Governor Lalong as the DG. He is the most competent and fit to lead the campaign of the APC presidential candidate.

“Governor Lalong is a detribalised, resourceful, ingenious and practical politician, an adept listener and a leader with the knack for getting results where others cannot succeed.

“I wish to heartily congratulate my leader and governor, the Executive Governor of Plateau state, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Simon Lalong on his well-deserved appointment and unveiling as the Director General of the Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s Presidential Campaign.

“Governor Lalong has over the years proven beyond reasonable doubts that he is a unifier, a strategist, a mobiliser, a team-player, and a leader par excellence,” Bamigbade, added.

Recall that, Lalong was unveiled to President Muhammadu Buhari in Presidential Villa by the trio of Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shetima, and Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the presidential flag bearers and APC National Chairman, respectively, recently to the admiration of well wishers who came out in their thousands across party lines to welcome him.

