By Biodun Busari

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and his counterpart from the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi stormed the 70th birthday celebration of Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto State, Matthew Hassan Kukah.

Also at the event was Tinubu’s running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima among other prominent politicians and personalities.

At the event which took place in Abuja on Wednesday, the governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal who was the chairman of the occasion described Bishop Matthew Kukah as a man with an enduring love for the country.

Tambuwal, who was represented by a former governor of Imo State and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, extolled Kukah for his strong belief in the possibility of a new Nigeria.

The governor said that the revered Christian cleric’s criticisms of the nation’s bad governance have been contentious, but he believed Nigeria would come out of the stagnation of failed political leadership.

The governor also noted that Kukah’s love for a united Nigeria has remained unrivalled.

“His (Kukah’s) writings over the years have become controversial and have drawn the ire of powers that be, but what is not in doubt is his undying love for Nigeria and Nigerians, and his belief in the possibility of a new Nigeria where justice and equity reigns,” he said.

