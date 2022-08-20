.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Sime thugs on Friday night, attacked the convoy of the wife of Osun State Governor, Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola, in Owode-Ede, in Ede-North local government area of the state.

It was gathered that the convoy heading for Osogbo was stucked in the gridlock at Owode-Ede.

Crisis however started when security details in the convoy attempted to clear the traffic to allow the convoy move out of the gridlock.

A trailer was said to have find it difficult navigating the traffic and the security operatives were trying to clear a narrow path for the state first lady when hoodlums began to throw stone at the convoy.

Two of the security operatives, according to an eye witness were hit by the stones and injured which prompted them, security operatives, to start shooting into the air with a view to scaring the hoodlums away.

“The situation lasted for about five minutes, forcing traders and motorists to run for safety before the convoy eventually escaped the attack”, said the source.

When contacted the Governor’s wife media aide, Iluyomade Oluwatunmise confirmed the attack, saying there was no casualty but some security operatives were injured during the attack.

“It is true the convoy was attacked at Owode-Ede while trying to navigate the traffic around the market. We believe it was premeditated as list of some top government functionaries marked for attack had been flying around on the social media.

“But to the glory of God no one was killed while those injured have been taken to the hospital for treatment”, she added.

