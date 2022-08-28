.

By Ikechukwu Odu

Three female suspects have been arrested by the operatives of the Enugu State Police Command for alleged conspiracy, child trafficking and murder.

The suspects, identified as Cynthia Ukorie, 25, Pauline Onyia, 56, and 39-year-old Ijeoma Aroh, were arrested by the police, on Friday, for allegedly selling twin babies for N3 million. It was further gathered that they also allegedly poisoned the mother, identified as Chinenye Odo, to death.

Aroh, who allegedly facilitated the sale of the babies, was said to have lied to the mother that they were sold for N2,350,000. She, therefore, gave the mother N1, 800, 000, while she gave N50, 000 each to Ukorie and Onyia, keeping the remaining money to herself.

According to a statement by the spokesperson for Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, trouble started when the mother of the twins found out the actual amount her babies were sold. It was learnt that she was poisoned through corn when she demanded for the balance of the proceed.

The statement read: “Following the consolidation and conclusion of investigations into a case of conspiracy, children trafficking and murder, the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department of Enugu State Police Command has today, 26/08/2022, arraigned in court one Ukorie Cynthia aged 25, Onyia Pauline aged 56 and Aroh Ijeoma aged 39*, all residing in Enugu.

“The suspects, who were arrested on 26/07/2022, by police operatives serving in Central Police Station (CPS) Enugu, were remanded in Enugu Correctional Custodial Centre pending further hearing of the case.

“Their arrest was sequel to the receipt of a report alleging that they conspired and sold the newborn twins of one Chinenye Odoh aged 31, and thereafter caused her death by poisoning her food, when she realized that the suspects gave her an amount lesser than the total sum they sold the babies.

“ Investigations revealed that Ukorie Cynthia accommodated the deceased in her house till she put to birth on 05/07/2022, while Aroh Ijeoma facilitated the sale of the babies by contacting Onyia Pauline, a nurse, who brought a couple that bought the babies upon their birth at the sum of three million naira. That contrary to this sum, Ijeoma informed the deceased and mother of the babies, Chinenye, that the children were sold for two million, three hundred and fifty thousand naira (N2,350,000.00) and, thereafter, gave her the sum of one million, eight hundred thousand naira; gave Cynthia and Pauline fifty thousand naira each; and kept the remaining proceed to herself.”

