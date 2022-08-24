The Humour Awards Academy has announced the call to entry for the 2nd edition of The Humour Awards (THA), themed “The Dream The Glory); the prestigious initiative that honours comedians and Comic acts across the continent.

Entries for THA open on 19th August and closes on 30th August.

Recall that The award which consists of 20 categories, held its 1st edition themed “The Revolution” in 2021 and saw various acts in the comedy industry get recognition for their various works.

Uche Dominic the founder and executive producer of THA expressed delight at the reception of the maiden event and preliminaries scheduled for the 2nd edition.

“We are thrilled to announce the 2nd edition of this great event. I am grateful for everyone that made the maiden edition a success, I can’t wait for us to do better than we did last year in terms of organization. We are dedicated to giving our very best.”

The Humour Awards is the first comedy award event that recognises humorists for their crafts and creativity in the entertainment industry, and plans are already going on for the 2nd edition slated to hold this year.

Comedians are expected to send their entries by visiting thehumouraward.com.

