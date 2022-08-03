.

By Biodun Busari

One of the released hostages of Kaduna-Abuja train attack, Professor Mustapha Umar Imam has said that the terrorists that abducted them on March 28 are organised and have spies all over the country.

Imam, one of the five freed victims spoke in a video broadcast by Arise TV on Wednesday morning, adding that the bandits deliberated and planned the attacks they would launch and succeed.

He also said their abductors talked about classified information about the country, which confirmed that they have moles working for them across the nation.

The university don further disclosed that about two weeks ago, the terrorists gave their hostages N10,000 allowances each to get them supplies when they were in captivity, which another terrorist would go to get for them in the city.

Imam said, “They gave us N10,000 each for us to get things like soft drinks and milk, beverages, bread, and other supplies. This happened in the last two weeks. In terms of how organized they are, I advise that the government should take them very seriously because these people are highly organized.

“They do tell us that they have spies planted across the country and I believe them. We have heard them talk about things they shouldn’t know anything about. I want to believe that information comes from those spies and people they planted across the country. We actually heard them talk about attacks they wanted to carry out very openly. They said they can attack these places.

“And at times, some of these attacks actually come through. When we were in captivity, they spoke about serious attacks they were going to carry out, and when I came out, I heard they were involved in Kuje prison jailbreak and a few other attacks across the country. And like I said I want the government to really take them seriously.”

RELATED NEWS