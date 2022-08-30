The second phase of 2022 is set to be clustered with the biggest events in the last 3 years. This is because of the forthcoming elections that will demand ample episodes of campaigns across the 36 states of Nigeria.

There will also be more weddings, graduations, birthdays, mega musical concert shows and various memorable events that will demand befitting stage, automatic smart stage , LED screens, Mega sound and lighting including media settings of world –class standard.

What happens when a big name needs to reinforce their industry stature? They turn to TentDeluxe Ent / Nigerian-German Ent corporation to overhaul their events with more uniformed branding and an emphasis on innovation. That’s what TentDeluxe / NGEC has been doing for high class clients who choose modern, classy and dependable stage for their events. A huge impact.

For shows, concerts, church programs, exhibitions, TentDeluxe / NGEC has single tents of 15,000, 7,000 and 5,000 banquet capacity with gallery. TentDeluxe has the only mobile tent with gallery in Africa.

A world class entertainment company in Nigeria with Partners from Germany. It has the highest and biggest tent in Nigeria with 27 meters height. It has 60 meter by 110 meter single tent, and single dome of 50 diameter, 40m by 75m diameter, and different tents of world class standards. It’s the only entertainment and event design company in Nigeria that has two units of smart Stages, T-180 Automatic hydraulic electronic system. A digital entertainment company with exclusive lightings, LED screen, world class chairs and all entertainment facility. It’s also a one-stop—shop in the world of entertainment.

The MD/CEO is a Nigerian-German, Yemi Adeyemo George. His brand in collaboration with his partners were the brain behind the recently concluded Nigerian Bar Association conference held in Lagos with its magnificent set of up 25-27 meter height marquee tent, this is the first in Africa with such height.

The 27 meter height marquee tent was set up at Eko Antlantic , with heavy rain and storm and it was very stable throughout the period of its use.

Consistency was the priority here, as you can see from their impressive corporate stage design. Everything from the curved stage to the circular mats, backdrop and ceiling fixtures ties to the theme, nature and outlook of the event and the logo featured on the screen. The right balance of bold colour energizes, without over-stimulating the senses.

TentDeluxe has all the modern digital tools to make your event world-class.

Deluxe Entertainment is an event planning and management agency focused on helping her clients fulfil their fantasies. No matter how you want your event to be or look, Tent Deluxe got you covered.

Deluxe specializes in providing the technical and digital advantage to your events such that we guarantee all spheres of hospitality, entertainment, and coverage. Whether it is wedding, graduation, political campaign, revival, burial ceremony, or book launch, we give you the best options and cutting-edge digital support.

While Event planning and management is the passion, the brand also has sufficient history of organizing major events that attract national attention. We have helped in organizing events for Presidency, Governors, lawmakers, ministers, and other top socialites and elites in Nigeria.

Deluxe Entertainment provides exceptional planning services for weddings, luxury themed events, and corporate events internationally. The team delivers unparalleled customer service and an innovative approach to ensuring your event is memorable.

Because Deluxe team has so many tools available to us, we are able to pick the best solution to your individual problem. This allows us to provide solutions that are just simply unavailable to most event planning companies.

Deluxe Entertainment is an eco-friendly company that follows all required safety and evacuation plan of every venue and the state, we say yes to the planet, setting a trend, rather than follow it.

Services include Custom Building and Design Services, Entertainment Bookings & Management, Event Budget Development, Event Food & Beverage Planning, Event Furnishings, Event Theme Development

On-Site Event Management & Staffing, Vendor Negotiations & Management, Venue Selection & Management.

At Deluxe Entertainment, we do not believe in the “status quo.” Her goals are to move forward meeting challenges, making a positive impact. We are personally invested in the success and achievements of each person and every event.

We have organized a lot of mega shows in Ilorin like the presidential campaigns, governorship campaigns, and we have some of the most advanced entertainment equipment and facility.

Deluxe Entertainment project is mobile. The company works all over Nigeria. It has done shows in Lagos, with state of the art stage and P.A system, L.E.D screens, exclusive lightings, moving earth, and many more. The brand also organizes world class shows, set up several world class wedding receptions, burial receptions, set up for exclusive birthday party, children’s birthdays, and Kiddies birthdays.

Deluxe Entertainment brings the show to your doorstep and gives you world-class qualities.

About the MD/CEO

Yemi Adeyemo George is an indigene of Ogbomoso in Oyo State. He did his early education in Nigeria and went further to study in Germany. He’s lived in Germany for more than 30 years. He’s purely into entertainment. He has a mega entertainment outfit and works all over Europe; Germany, Holland, Russia, and all over. It is the experience and expertise that he has brought to Nigeria. Yemi George is heading the brand in Nigeria, while his German partner manages the head office in Germany. The head office in Nigeria is in Ilorin, and we are also running a top-notch branch in Lagos at number 10 forolagba street Off Yetunde brown estate Gbagada.

At TentDeluxe Ent / Nigerian-German Ent cop. We don’t only provide services but grand circus shows, kiddies shows and mega concerts with our world class mobile equipments. Our Dome marquee tent is second to none in Africa. Our mobile tent can conveniently be used for indoor games ,eg boxing ring ,football , horse raising etc . We are the Entertainment Guru.

RELATED NEWS