By Efosa Taiwo

Manchester United gaffer, Erik Ten Hag is hoping Cristiano Ronaldo stays at the club.

Ronaldo was for the second consecutive game left on the bench in the game against Southampton, raising doubts over his future at the club.

Reports have claimed that the 37-year-old has been wanting to leave the club this summer following the failure of United to qualify for the champions league.

But all moves made haven’t yielded a positive result as no European club has shown interest in the former Real Madrid and Juventus star.

It remains to be seen if United will do well to keep hold of the Portuguese as the transfer window closes on Thursday.

“We played with him. So we want him to stay. That is what we want. I hope so,” Ten Haag said.

Man United, however, have been linked to various strikers in the transfer window, the Dutch manager said he would be content if United does not sign another striker before the window closes.

He said, “We have Cristiano Ronaldo, we have Anthony Martial, we have Marcus Rashford, so then we are OK.”

