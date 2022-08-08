Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel has been released from the custody of the Tanzanian police as confirmed by Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

The Buga singer was arrested following alleged failure to perform at the Warehouse, Old Nextdoor Arena in the East African country on Sunday night as part of his Afro Classic World Tour.

His failure to turn up led to fans damaging part of the concert arena.

The organisers had Kizz Daniel and some of his crew members arrested by policemen from their hotel as a result of the no-show.

“He has just been released but his lawyers will report to the station tomorrow. He should be home anytime soon”, Dabiri tweeted in response to how the Nigerian Embassy in Tanzania was assisting Daniel.

