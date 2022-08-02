Aminu Tambuwal

By Musa Na Allah Sokoto

As the wave of defection continues to hit PDP in Sokoto, barely less than twenty-four hours after the defection of a serving council chairman, another serving Commissione, for Careers and Security Matters in Tambuwal’s led administration Colonel Garba Moyi Isa retired has also defected to the opposition APC from the ruling People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Colonel Moyi while declaring his defection Said he decided to dump the party as Tambuwal’s administration lacked transparency and accountability to govern the state effectively and efficiently.

Moyi further stated that the leadership quality of Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko made him join hands with the senator to undertake the affairs of Sokoto APC supporters and to associate himself with his giant efforts.

The commissioner later pronounced his resignation as a member of the ruling PDP and as One of the state Executives council members in charge of the Ministry of careers and security matters in the state.

Receiving the decampees at his residence, APC leader in the state senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko enjoyed him to be steadfast in the campaign for the victory of APC in Sokoto East Senatorial District and the state at large in the forthcoming 2023 General elections.

The retired colonel was accompanied during his formal declaration to PDP at Gawon Nama Sokoto, the residence of senator Wamakko by the Deputy Gubernatorial candidate of the APC Idris Muhammad Gobir.

Others are APC Senatorial candidate Hon. Ibrahim Lamido Isa and APC House of Representatives Candidate Hon. Abdulkadir Jelani Danbuga and APC chairman of Sabon Birni local government area Alhaji Yawale Sarkin Baki.

Many APC stalwarts in the state were also at hand to assist senator Wamakko to receive the commissioner into the APC fold.

