​Exactly one year today, August 28, 2021, the prestigious title of ATOBAASE of Yoruba land was bestowed on Engr. (Dr) Babajide Agunbiade, FNSE, by the late Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Iku Baba Yeye, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, in appreciation of his numerous contributions to the development of Oyo and its environs in particular, and Yoruba land in general. His amiable wife, Olufunke, also bagged the title of YEYE ATOBAASE of Yoruba land.

​Speaking during the installation at Alaafin’s Aginju Palace, Oba Adeyemi stated that the title of Atobaase was last given out about four hundred (400) years ago. He explained that the title of Atobaase was significant in the history and tradition of the ancient Oyo Kingdom, as it “means somebody who has the capacity to act as king when the king is not around.” He stressed that the title was given to Agunbiade in recognition of his leadership qualities as well as in appreciation of his service to humanity.

The recent conferment of another chieftaincy title of the ASIWAJU of Fiditi, in Afijio Local Government Area of Oyo State on him by the Onifiditi of Fiditi, His Royal Majesty Oba Sakiru Oyewole Oyelere, Eedu II, adds yet another feather to Agunbiade’s cap of long list of honours from reputable institutions, communities and organizations in Nigeria and abroad.

​Dr. Agunbiade and we have come a long way together. He has been a close friend and brother. We grew up to know Jide’s paternal grandmother, the late Mama Wuraola Agunbiade, a successful trader in her own right. His paternal grandfather, late Chief Agunbiade Ajuwon, had been the Are-Ago of Fiditi (a traditional chieftaincy title and member of the then Onifiditi –in-Council). We have simply been together since we were much younger. We lost contact for a period of time before we met again in the office of his late uncle, the activist Professor Ajiboye Agunbiade at the Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research (NISER), the University of Ibadan in the early nineties, that was when we renewed our age long friendship and acquaintance. We have watched and monitored his academic and professional growth with keen interest and a great deal of pride.

​Dr. Agunbiade was born of rich stock: an enterprising father and an equally doting mother. Jide’s dad, the late Emiola Agunbiade, was a patriotic Fiditian and founding member of the Fiditi club. His death in 1976 shook the whole town to its foundations. His mother, Mary Olufunke, is a successful business tycoon.

​Dr. Agunbiade stuns anyone who has met him not only with his leadership qualities and his palpable humility but with his intractable patriotism towards his home town Fiditi, Yoruba land, and Nigeria as a whole.

​An accomplished Engineer, Dr. Agunbiade obtained a bachelor’s degree in industrial and production engineering from the University of Ibadan. He also attended the GE Edison Advanced Engineering Development Program (EEDP) in Crotonville, N.Y., and gained a master’s degree in Systems Engineering. He is G.E green and black belt certified. He equally holds a master’s degree in Organizational Management and an MBA from the prestigious American Intercontinental University (AIU) in Houston, Texas, as well as a Ph.D. in leadership and Business from Higher Place Christian University (HPCU) Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States. In addition, he also obtained a Ph.D. in Environmental policy at Texas Southern University. He has attended several training courses in both Nigeria and overseas in Subsea Production Systems, Business Development, Oil & Gas Contract Negotiation, etc.

Engr. (Dr.) Agunbiade is currently CEO of Alpha Energy Resources and Executive Director at National Oilwell Varco, the world’s largest Oil and Gas equipment manufacturing company headquartered in Houston, Texas, with 600 locations on 5 continents worldwide. In that role, he has been involved at a significant level in virtually all the shallow to deepwater projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and the Gulf of Mexico and has completed over 2 billion USD offshore production projects over the last decade.

He is a philanthropist, businessman, prolific Investor, energy consultant, and subject expert in Subsea Production Systems. Dr. Agunbiade has attended and presented papers at several Conferences, Seminars, and Workshops worldwide. He is the founder of Jide Agunbiade foundation, Midas Global Services LLC and has interest and ownership in several enterprises.

Babajide Agunbiade is a gentleman of remarkable brilliance and excellence in service in his profession – engineering, where he is a fellow (FNSE), an international businessman, a leader and protagonist of change in his community. Agunbiade’s amiable disposition and iron determination for survival is a product of his family background. His good upbringing is easily reflected in his character, attitude to life and his relationship with his colleagues and people, generally-both old and young. He believes that success in any chosen field can only be achieved through hard work and consistency of purpose.

​Dr. Babajide Agunbiade is very passionate about the development of Fiditi, his hometown. He identifies with his people and he is always concerned about the state of affairs in the town. Despite the fact that he lives in the United States (US), the growth and progress of Fiditi occupy a special place in his mind. Agunbiade is not only concerned about the challenges facing the town, but he is determined to do something practical and positive about them. He is a committed and dedicated patriot. Dr. Agunbiade always attends meetings where the progress and development of Fiditi have been the main focus. He is a committed and financial member of the foremost groups in Fiditi-‘The Fiditi Club’ and Fiditi Strategic Development Initiatives (‘’FI’’). As members of these groups, we are conversant of Dr. Agunbiade’s immense contributions to the development of Fiditi.​

Dr. Agunbiade has contributed in varying degrees to the development of Fiditi. His outstanding contributions include the following:

• Leading the successful resolution of protracted chieftaincy tussle, which culminated in the installation of the present Onifiditi of Fiditi

• Financial contribution towards the completion of the ongoing Fiditi Town Hall Project

• Donation of 3 Boreholes to Fiditi and Oyo Communities

• Rehabilitation of the Fiditi Grammar School Hall

• Donation of Motorised Lawn Mower to Fiditi Grammar School

• Donation of Books to schools in Fiditi

• Rebuilding of Christ Anglican Church, Fiditi

• Construction of Emiola Agunbiade Memorial House

Through his foundation, The Jide Agunbiade Foundation, Dr. Babajide Agunbiade has executed several community support and development projects not only in Fiditi but also across Oyo State and indeed Nigeria. It was in recognition of Agunbiade’s many laudable projects in community development that made the highly revered late Alaafin of Oyo; His Imperial Majesty Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III conferred the chieftaincy title of ATOBAASE of Yorubaland on him on 28 August 2021 (exactly one year today)

In the same vein, it was in appreciation of Dr. Babajide Agunbiade’s enormous contribution towards the progress and development of his fatherland; Fiditi, some of which have been enumerated earlier, that made the Onifiditi of Fiditi, His Royal Majesty Oba Sakiru Oyewole Oyelere, Eedu II to bestow on him the chieftaincy title of Asiwaju of Fiditi.

We note with great interest the prominent roles you have been playing in the development of Fiditi, and we are delighted that all these contributions have been suitably rewarded by your being given the exalted chieftaincy title of ASIWAJU by kabiyesi, the Onifiditi of Fiditi, Oba Oyelere. The chieftaincy title of ASIWAJU OF FIDITI will unequivocally give pleasure to a wise circle of people who know you and the various contributions you have made to the development of Fiditi.

​We rejoice with you for achieving the feat. You have this honour not only to yourself but also to all of us. We are proud of you and will continue to identify with you as one of the foremost patriots Fiditi and, indeed, Nigeria have produced.

​We profoundly thank the Almighty God for your life and accomplishment, which have impacted on people’s welfare, particularly in our town, and humanity generally through your ingenuity and philanthropy. Your life is an inspiration to the present and the incoming generations.

​We heartily congratulate and celebrate you. We pray that the almighty God will continue to bless you, and you shall get stronger physically, mentally and spiritually.

Congratulations! Congratulations!! Congratulations!!!

Messrs Taiwo and Kehinde Ogunlade

(Kehinde Ogunlade is a legal practitioner and secretary of The Fiditi Club, Taiwo Ogunlade is a journalist and sustainable development practitioner)

