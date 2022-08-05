.

Police in Osun on Friday confirmed the killing of a 45-year-old man at Ilesa Garage Area of Osogbo by suspected cultists.

The deceased was a close ally of the Osogbo branch chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Kazeem Oyewale popularly called “Asiri Eniba’’.

Police spokesperson in Osun, SP Yemisi Opalola, said the deceased was shot dead in front of his wife’s shop.

“On Friday at about 12:40 p.m., the police received a report stating that an incident happened at Ilesa Garage Area of Osogbo.

“Information gathered showed that the deceased was a suspected cultist and was shot dead in front of his wife’s shop by unidentified gunmen.

“The gunmen launched the attack from atop a Bajaj motorcycle and fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

“Investigation is in progress to apprehend the perpetrators,’’ the police spokesperson stated.

