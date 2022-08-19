.

…as Wayles marks mother’s 3rd year memorial anniversary

By Festus Ahon

ANGLICAN Bishop of Western Izon Diocese, Rt. Rev Victor Ebipade Okporu, has charged Christians to imbibe the culture of supporting the less privileged and working for the development of humanity.

Giving the charge in his homily during the third memorial anniversary Mrs Magdalene Egukawhore, mother of Chairman, DE WAYLES Group of Companies High Chief Victor Wayles Egukawhore at St. Matthew Anglican Church, Patani, Delta State, Okporu stressed the need for Christians to make human capital development very imperative in their lifestyle.

Represented by Ven Simeon Ariye, the cleric who dwelt on the topic: “The Greatest Gifts”, admonished Christians to humble themselves like children and reconcile with everyone that has offended them to make themselves acceptable to God and express the good image of their creator.

Okporu, extolled the qualities of his departed Mrs. Egukawhore, describing her as an exceptionally virtuous woman who had left good legacy and impacted positively on the lives of all those who came in contact with her during her lifetime.

On his part, High Chief Victor Wayles Egukawhore said his mother as a devout Christian, a a humanitarian and a great example to womanhood.

He described her as a great personality whose life affected in no small measure, her children, communities and the society at large.

He expressed expreciation to those who made out time to attend the thanksgiving service including Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who was represented; Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Duoye Diri represented by the Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Abraham Ingobere, Commissioners, Executive council members, top government funtionaries, traditional rulers and a host of other dignitaries.

