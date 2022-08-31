Super Falcons during jubilation.

By Efosa Taiwo

Nine-time African champions, the Super Falcons of Nigeria have arrived the United States of America on a two-match tour with the United States Women’s National Team.

The first of the two matches is slated for September 3 at the Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

Both teams have qualified for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand, will face each other once more at the Audi Field in Washington, D. C. on Tuesday, 6th September.

Meanwhile, Coach Randy Waldrum has picked four members of Nigeria’s U20 girls that reached the quarter finals at the just-concluded FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.

They include: defenders Oluwatosin Demehin and Rofiat Imuran, and midfielders Esther Onyenezide and Deborah Abiodun.

Home-based professionals Christy Ohiaeriaku, Akudo Ogbonna and Gift Monday also made the cut.

First-choice goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, defender Osinachi Ohale, midfielder Toni Payne and forwards Rasheedat Ajibade and Uchenna Kanu formed the bedrock of the selection.

The USWNT is the most successful team in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, having won half (4) of all eight championships competed for so far. The Stars & Stripes were champions of the very first edition in China in 1991, and then won on home soil in 1999, in Canada in 2015 and in France three years ago. The team has also won four Olympic women’s football gold medals and eight CONCACAF titles.

The Super Falcons have won the Women Africa Cup of Nations nine times, and have featured in every edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup and also played at the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Olympic women’s football tournament. They are considered the most successful women’s team on the African continent.

See the squad list of the Super Falcons friendlies with USA below:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Christy Ohiaeriaku (Edo Queens)

Defenders: Nicole Payne (West Virginia University, USA); Glory Ogbonna (ALG Spor, Turkey); Osinachi Ohale (Deportivo Alaves, Spain); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Akudo Ogbonna (Edo Queens); Oluwatosin Demehin (Rivers Angels)

Midfielders: Jennifer Echegini (Florida State University, USA); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Amanda Mbadi Uju (Atasehir Belediyespor, Turkey); Deborah Abiodun (Rivers Angels)

Forwards: Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Rofiat Imuran (Rivers Angels); Uchenna Kanu (Tigres Femenil, Mexico); Vivian Ikechukwu (WFC Gintra, Lithuania); Ifeoma Onumonu (NY/NJ Gotham FC, USA); Gift Monday (Bayelsa Queens); Esther Onyenezide (FC Robo Queens)

