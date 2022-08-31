By James Ogunnaike

GOVERNOR Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, yesterday, assured residents of Sango-Ijoko-Olambe-Akute-Alagbole in the Ifo local government area of the state that the reconstruction of the 32km road abandoned by the immediate past administration would commence soon.

Abiodun, who gave the assurance, when he visited the area recently, said one side of the existing dualized section of the 32km road will be reconstructed before December.

The governor, who commended residents of the area for their patience despite the harrowing experience they have daily commuting through the bad road, said the 32km road will be fully constructed in phases.

Speaking on the Abeokuta-Sango-Lagos expressway, Abiodun said: “One lane of the 32 kilometers road from Sango through Ijoko to Alagbole will be done between now and December to ensure that motorists and other road users who ply the road daily, do so without stress which has been their lot for years.”

Reacting to the development, a trader in the area, Mrs Anike Anifowoshe commended the state government for taking up the reconstruction of the road.

Also speaking, a commercial motorcyclist, who plies the Sango-Ijoko axis, Mukaila Balogun, appreciated the state governor for his efforts at putting the road in good condition.

On his part, a truck driver with a plastic industry in the area, Mr Jide Ofor, said: “This road which goes all the way to Ijoko, Alagbole to Lagos State is very important to the economy of Ogun State and Nigeria. My company was planning to leave but with what we are seeing now, maybe the management will change their minds.”

