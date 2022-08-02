



The All Progressives Congress Grassroots Governance Group (APC-G3), has advised leaders of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to stop dragging the ruling party into their intractable issues.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC-G3, Kingsley Ndunagu, gave the advice in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ndunagu expressed misgivings that the Chairman, PDP Board of Trustees, Sen. Walid Jibrin was trying to introduce religion into APC’s choice of presidential and vice-presidential candidates.

“It is wrong of Jibrin to say that the problems arising from PDP’s presidential primary could not be compared with the situation in the APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket issues.

“The PDP leaders are aware that their party may not even come out second in the presidential election.

“This informed their desperation to drag the formidable Tinubu/Shettima ticket into their trouble,’’ he stated.

Ndunagu emphasised that Christians and Muslims have been living together as one in the country and would continue to do so.

He challenged PDP to explain to Nigerians how it intends to build national unity having reneged on the agreement to let power rotate.

“Their selfishness did not allow them to acknowledge the unity and stability of Nigeria like the APC did.

“Christians and Muslims have been living together in Nigeria, but selfish politicians are trying to divide us.

“The PDP should explain what they will tell Nigerians who want to live as one, how they want to unite our country.

“This is the same people who called for power rotation in 2014, but are now working against it.

“The APC as a responsible party wants all Nigerians to be one, irrespective of religion and ethnicity.’’ Ndunagu stressed.

He argued that APC leaders, particularly President Muhammadu Buhari and northern governors went for power rotation.

“That is the way to go in a multi-ethnic society. From all indications, PDP may not even be in the second position in the presidential election, hence their desperation.

“Nigerians must see the Tinubu-Shettima ticket as being here to serve the country, and not a particular group of people,’’ Ndunagu added. (NAN)

