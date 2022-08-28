By Ayo Onikoyi

Ace Media personality and Chief Operating Officer of StarTimes Nigeria, Tunde Aina, has been selected as one of this year’s International Emmy Awards jurors.

Usually selected from over 60 countries and 500 companies from all television sectors, including the internet, mobile, technology and a wide range of cultural backgrounds, the jury, according to the Emmy, “represent current trends in world television programming.”

Over the years, the International Emmy Awards nominates at least 3 top Nigerian film and television executives to participate as jurors in the yearly event. In 2015, Tunde Kelani, Mo Abudu and Kunle Afolayan announced their selection to join the panel.

Tunde Aina is a veteran broadcaster and filmmaker with over 26 years of experience in the entertainment industry. His extensive training and experience span almost the entire television arts and sciences, as he is comfortable in both the technical and creative aspects of television broadcasting and film.

