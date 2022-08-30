By Gabriel Olawale

Stakeholders have called for more collaboration to end cases of Gender-Based Violence in Nigeria, saying that with more and right collaboration, cases of rape, abuse would become history in the country.

This was the submission at the launch of a book titled, ‘Emerge’ Authored by the founder of Boundless Hands Africa, Titilayo Ogunbambi.

Wife of the Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Mrs. Abigal Tyoden who lead the conversation advised all victims of sexual and gender based violence, to always report assault to the relevant authorities and law enforcement agents.

“Practically all the states of the federation are offering free medical and psychological support to all victims of these crimes in our society. All you need to do is to report when you’re abused. Don’t die in silence, speak out and get justice.”

Speaking on the reason behind the book, Founder of Boundless Hands Africa Initiative, Titilayo Ogunbambi said that the greatest fear any human can harbor in their heart was the guilt of someone else’s actions which happened to be the reality of one out of every three girls/women in our society.

“My journey over the last ten years has been creating a society where everyone is free to lead a happy, safe, and violence-free life, and it has been my driving force! This is not only about you or me here today; it is about our children and the decisions we make today to address societal norms and beliefs that continue to endanger their lives.

“With every encounter written in this book Emerge, my resolve grew stronger, and my focus remained on setting the girl child free from predestined shackles. A decision I am faced with every time I come in contact with a survivor of Violence or abuse.

“Over time, societal judgment has continued to encourage the culture of silence that suppresses survivors’ voices. The question from me today is, will we ever be free from the shadows of abuse and violence? It’s a question that lingers on my mind and should too on yours.

She hinted that her Foundation was founded in 2016 to champion the prevention of gender-based violence in the communities and advocate for policies that will protect people from the injustices.

“Since 2016, Boundless Hands Africa has advanced the health and well-being of gender-based violence survivors by facilitating access to sexual reproductive health information/services. Providing psycho-social support to survivors of sexual abuse, and sensitizing and empowering women and girls living in underserved communities with skills and knowledge needed to succeed.

“My team and I have successfully implemented over 38 interventions, reaching over 25,000 people face-to-face and through our online channels.”

The Guest Speaker at the event and the Director of Financial Planning & Analysis, HIS Towers Nigeria, Zainab Olisamah, said that both cooperate and private organization need to create awareness around gender based violence as she solicited the support from men in addressing the menace.

“Organizations need to do away with selfish interest when women show up for interviews because have seen cases where organizations didn’t want to employ a woman because of the fact that she will go for maternity leave.

“Also, when a woman is building a business, the expectation is that it will be a support business to the man. So for us as women, we need to support economically active women to contribute actively to the development of this country and advancement of equality.”

