By Ayo Onikoyi

On-the-rise Nollywood actress cum singer, Sandra Ifudu, admits in a chat that money is very important to her as it can open many doors but not a guarantee it will unlock the doors to her heart.

“There are no two ways about it, credit alerts put me in the mood,” she stated emphatically.

“But I am not trying to say money can buy my love. Never. But every woman loves to be pampered and money naturally brings excitement. Sending me money will definitely make me happy because I will appreciate you but if you are not my kind of guy, there’s nothing you can do that will make me date you. Though, I will appreciate your kindness and gesture. But it is not a guarantee that I will love you,” she added.

Sandra Ifudu has been rather active with her acting career while the singing has been pretty much on the sidelines. After winning many hearts with her cover of Davido’s ‘If’, the cherubic- faced singer topped it with a banging single of her own ‘Audio Love’ featuring the Galalala master, Daddy Showkey and also featuring Okon Lagos in the video.

Lately, she has starred in movies like Flatmate’s Nightmares, When Men Cry and others.

