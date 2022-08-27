By Adegboyega Remmy Adeleye

Preview

Manchester United are hoping to build on their impressive victory against arch-rivals, Liverpool when they travel to Saint Mary’s Stadium to face Southampton on Saturday. The Red Devils got their first win of the season- a win that took United off the bottom of the table after two humiliating losses earlier in the season( 2-1 home loss to Brighton and Hove Albion as well as 4-0 humiliation against Brentford).

On Monday, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford-inspired performance ensured the Red Devils overpowered Jurgen Klopp’s men in a 2-1 win at Old Trafford. Erik Ten Hag’s men hope to build on the momentum by getting a win against a Southampton side with four points from their first three matches.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag praised “immense” Raphael Varane and says Harry Maguire will not play just because he is captain.

Instead, Varane partnered Lisandro Martinez in the heart of defence.

Lineups

Coach Erik Ten Hag sticks with the same XI that beat Liverpool 2-1, an unchanged lineup as New signing, Carlos Henrique Casemiro, Captain Harry Maguire, and Star player, Cristiano Ronaldo Dos Santos Aviero setlle for the bench amidst transfer rumours.

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; McTominay, McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes; Sancho, Rashford, Elanga

Subs: Heaton, Maguire, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Fred, Van-De-Beek, Garnacho, Ronaldo

Southampton XI

Southampton won 2-1 against Leicester City last weekend.

Nigeria’s Joseph Ayodele Aribo is in action.

The players are wearing black armbands in memory of a true #SaintsFC great, David Armstrong

Starting XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Djenepo, Lavia, Ward-Prowse [c], Aribo, Elyounoussi, Adams, A. Armstrong.

Subs: McCarthy, Lyanco, Bednarek, Valery, Perraud, Romeu, Diallo, S. Armstrong, Mara.

Statistics

Points were shared when Southampton visited Old Trafford back in Febraury, with Jaden Sancho’s early goal being cancelled out by Ché Adams.

Marcus Rashford has not scored an away Premier League goal when starting a match since Boxing Day 2020 against Leicester.

It’s only 571 days since Manchester United stuck NINE past Southampton without reply at Old Trafford.

The Saints are searching for a first win over United in six years since Charlie Austin’s late winner at Old Trafford in 2016

