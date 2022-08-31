SoPrecious Fertility & Lifestyle has launched an online coaching community to boost the Fertility rate in women across Nigeria.

The centre offers natural health education backed up with meta-analysis research with proven results for women struggling with infertility.

Speaking at the Press briefing during the Virtual Community launch, The company’s Digital Marketing Manager, Oluwasegun Onakan shared insight on the company’s new virtual community and how it helps today’s busy urban adults who are trying for children, to find sustainable answers to their fertility and wellness questions while helping them achieve their dream of becoming parents.

“SoPrecious Fertility & Lifestyle is an online safe haven where those trying to have children longer than two years can find the freedom to share their stories in a safe non-judgment love community, strong succor to strengthen them on their fertility journey, medical expert recommendations to overcome infertility illnesses.

“I really hope that this virtual support community will help breach the gap created by various gendered aspects of infertility-related stigma in our society so that intending parents can find a safe place to seek & get tried and proven solutions to overcome the struggles of infertility and become parents of healthy children,” said Oluwasegun Onakan.

“The deteriorating impact of infertility-related stigma coupled with societal labeling of persons perceived to be infertile, perpetuating negative stereotypes associated with presumed causes of infertility has entrenched our society thereby enabling myths, faux fertility supplements hawkers and ignorance which leaves those that need real solutions depressed, disappointed and tend to give up too soon on their dream of parenthood.”

Oluwasegun also said that the fertility center has a team of health specialists with an interest in fertility care in line with their philosophy.

He said, “The SoPrecious fertility & lifestyle team has completed over 70,000 health consultations with over 9,000 patients from all continents of the world providing various natural sustainable wellness solutions in their virtual functional medicine practice.

“However, the SoPrecious team has put together a list of easy-to-use natural health guidelines for those trying for children or those of child-bearing age who intend to start having babies soon after marriage which includes proper hydration, eating more plant-based food, ovulation window, living a healthy lifestyle, ridding of plastics on food and vegetable oils, ridding of gluten to prevent fibroids.

“Any fertility intervention that is not cellular in approach is only a mirage.” Oluwasegun continued, “the problem is that ignorance soars where truth is not heard and this is the prime goal of this supportive community where intending parents can be free & empowered to ask questions and get sound real-time medical practitioner solutions to those deep personal health questions.”

When asked what the most common infertility engaging topics he sees in the SoPrecious community, Oluwasegun said, “Well, for the fertility clients, most conversations revolve mostly around Menstrual period irregularities, Fibroids, endometriosis, reoccurring miscarriages, low Egg quality, poor Sperm quality, support for successful IVF, etc.”

The Head of Client Services, Florence Wele shared a few noteworthy points on why the right support community is critical in women’s Fertility journey & how to choose one.

She said “I have friends who TTC for years before they had their babies and I can tell you that infertility is such a lonely path and everyone that tows that path needs an unbiased emotional support community that sees health through the holistic lens. Between the stress, treatment costs/options, and endless questions surrounding fertility treatments can come with a lot of baggage.

Truly, the devil is in the details -those minute health details that we ignore could make all the difference in whether one will have a child sooner or try for years. You need someone who gets it, can relate to, and understand what we are going through. You need someone that has towed the path you are on and can offer you constructive feedback and interpretations on those blood works tests, dietary, lifestyle choices, emotional support, and sound body literacy.

Certified Integrative Health Practitioners or trained Fertility Coaches fill this gap in today’s fertility care system by playing integral roles in preventative care, educating people to take control of their health to experience true vitality by giving attention to critical intangibles that impact fertility like diet, stress management, understanding the diagnosis, toxins weight control, etc” Wele Opined.

SoPrecious fertility & Lifestyle is a team of health advocates and experts led by Chika Samuels, a Multi-certified Integrative Health Practitioner, and Fertility Coach.

Samuels is an unequivocal advocate for natural ancient medicine and sustainable healthy Living. A bestselling author, and TV Host of multiple health-related programs(SoPrecious health Kitchen show, SoPrecious baby dust show, and various fertility challenge/detox programs.

The SoPrecious team over at SoPrecious fertility & lifestyle has successfully published amazon best selling books in top fertility and weight loss genres and has completed over 70,000 consultations/ appointments that addressed various fertility.

