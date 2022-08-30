By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that that very soon something will happen in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Wike spoke, on Monday, at the flag-off of internal roads at Rumuesara, Eneka town in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, according to a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri.

Governor Wike also alleged that some of the persons canvassing to be Nigeria’s President were only putting themselves together to loot what is left of the nation’s treasury.

Read Also:

Wike said some of the presidential candidates for the 2023 election do not mean well for the country, adding that he is in a privileged position to know better, and would reveal their identities at the appropriate time so that Nigerians could use their votes to reject them.

Wike said: “Some other people are busy, putting themselves together on how they will take over leadership in Nigeria to loot the remaining ones this other people have already kept.

“I am privileged to know and at the appropriate time I’ll tell you who these people are. You need to know what is happening in Nigeria.

“Forget about all these people running around saying they want to rescue or save you (Nigeria). Just watch to see what is going to happen next.

“All of us should be calm concerning what is happening in PDP. In fact, nothing has happened yet. But by the grace of God, something will happen.”

He pointed out that while his administration has continued to flag-off and inaugurate projects for Rivers people, detractors have kept sponsoring negative media campaigns against him.

Wike stated that despite such negative media comments, his administration has not relented in offering good governance to strengthen the relationship with the people of Rivers State.

He said: “Look at us concentrating in giving our people good governance. What is good governance? Good governance is making the people to be happy.

“Good governance is providing infrastructure for the people. Good governance is not about party. Providing good governance is about leadership.

“We are here every day flagging off projects, commissioning projects even though our tenure is coming to an end.”

Vanguard News

RELATED NEWS